Mack Arthur Smith, 75, of Sweetwater passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. Mack was a native Hawthorn, Fla., and a longtime resident of Sweetwater. He was the son of the late Joe and Mary Smith. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary Smith. Mack was a member of Union McMinn Baptist Church and worked as an over-the-road truck driver. Mack is survived by sons, Joe Smith, Mack E. Smith and William D. Smith Sr.; and grandchildren, William D. Smith Jr., Jared Smith, Cassie Smith and Kayla Smith. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Ziegler Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Union McMinn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Mack Arthur Smith.
