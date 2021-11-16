Alva Sue Farr of Niota passed away peacefully at NHC in Athens on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Sue was always active and had several hobbies, such as sewing, gardening, canning and cooking. She was also a devout Christian and had an unwavering faith in God. She had a special and unique bond with each and every member of her large and ever-growing family and will forever be remembered as a beloved and devoted mother, sister, grandmother and friend to all. She was a former resident of Calumet City, Ill., and has been a resident of McMinn County for 40 years and was a member of North Athens Baptist Church. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Farr; mother, Grace Lee McInturff Dyer; great-grandson, Joseph Farr; sister and brother-in-law, Geretta and Bernie Gentry; brother-in-law, J.C. Costner; brother-in-law, Dock Stinnett; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ola and Pearl Costner; sister-in-law, Lena Costner; and niece, Kathy Costner. She was survived by her son and wife, Ron and Jonnie Farr; son and wife, Don and Kim Farr; son and wife, Jim and Rose Farr; son and wife, Jeff and Vanessa Farr; and a daughter and husband, Debbie and Rickey Hill. She is also survived her sister, Florence Stinnett; and her brothers-in-law, Clifford and Halleen Costner and R.B. Costner. Sue also had several adored grandchildren including Jennifer Farr McDaniel, Eric and Sarah Farr, Andrew Farr, Jacob and Jackie Farr, Jason and Ginger Farr, Justin and Jenny Farr, Brandon and Claudia Farr, Macayla and Trent Ledford, Stephen and Jess Farr, Amber Farr, Clarissa and Jake Clarkson, Sarah Hill Burton, Ernie and Kristin Hill, and Veverly and Mike Manzo. She also had 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and several loving foster children. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with Pastor Brandon Farr officiating. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, in Pond Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Stephen Farr, Ernie Hill, Jacob Farr, Jason Farr, Andrew Farr and Justin Farr. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Alva-Farr Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
