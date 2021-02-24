Judy Bryan, 82, of Athens passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at NHC of Athens. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, she was the daughter of the late R.B. and Cecil Hicks Rogers. She retired at 50 years old to take care of her ailing husband. She was an excellent seamstress and worked for Athens Manufacturing. She loved flowers and enjoyed sewing baby dolls and clothing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Bryan; one infant daughter, Donna Ross Bryan; brother, Jerry, Randy, and Jim; three sisters, Brenda Ann, Libby, and Jena; granddaughter, Meredith Alexandria Womac; and brother-in-law, Jerry Freeman. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Ann and George L. Buchanan Sr. of Athens; one granddaughter and spouse, Margaret and Jason Wilcox of Niota; great-grandchildren and spouses, Dusty and Chelsea Wilcox, Shyann and Michael Galloway, Hunter Wilcox, Alex Wilcox, and Cadin Brazzell; three great-great-grandchildren, Jupiter Wilcox, Jaydin Galloway and Madilyn Galloway; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack and Libby Rogers of Chattanooga, and Mark and Tessie Rogers of Athens; sister and brother-in-law, Ginger and Todd Holt of Niota; several nieces and nephews; and special neighbor friend, Faye Torbett. It was Judy’s wish to not have any formal funeral service. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Judy-Bryan Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.