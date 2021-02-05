Larry Eugene “Butch” Wheaton, 70, of Niota passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at his residence. A native of the Bath, N.Y., and a longtime resident of McMinn County, he was a son of the late Herman John and Myrtle Mary Nichols Wheaton. He was preceded in death by sisters, Amelia Clark, Clara Buterbaugh, Audrey Potter and Dolley Travis; and brothers, John, Stacy, Douglas and Frank Wheaton. Larry attended West End Baptist Church and was formerly employed at Vulcan Materials as a stone hauler. Survivors include his wife, Margaret Michelle Jenkins Wheaton; daughters, Bethann Lanham of Louisville, Ky., and Heather Millsaps of Harriman; stepdaughter, Tiffany Millsaps of Rockwood; son, Buddy Jenkins of New York; several grandchildren; sisters, Rita Mosher and husband, Gary, of Decatur, and Linda Foster of Newark, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, in the chapel of Ziegler Funeral Home. Burial will at 2 p.m. Sunday in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Jones Jr., Luke Jones, Adam Jones Sr., Jeff Mosher, Gary Mosher, Adam Jones Jr., and Frank Wheaton. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Larry Eugene “Butch” Wheaton.
