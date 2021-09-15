Connie Sue Lunsford, 59, of McMinn County passed away on Sept. 9, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. Connie was a lifelong resident of McMinn County, and was of the Baptist faith, serving as a member of South Liberty Baptist Church. Connie loved many things, including Jesus, coffee, the ID channel, thrift shopping, jewelry, and porcelain dolls. She was a daddy’s girl and never went anywhere without her nails being painted. Connie also loved cutting up and making people laugh. Most of all, she loved her family more than anything. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Nicki Gene Lunsford; and grandparents, Charlie and Sina Moore, and Frank and Arzada Hampton. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her parents, Paul and Myrtle Moore; siblings, Beverly (Steve) Mills, and Tony (Shelia Moore); her children, Deadra (Hd) Ballew, Amanda (Ronald) Bolden, Nikki Lunsford, and Dustin Lunsford; grandchildren, Karley (Morgan) Peels, Kinsley Ballew, Daelynn Lunsford, Tiarra Bolden, Ethan Lunsford, Noah Bolden, Braylen Smith, Raheim Smith, Gavin Campbell, Gabriella Campbell, and Gracelyn Campbell; and great-grandchildren, Taylie Peels and Oakleigh Peels. A private graveside was held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, with Dustin Lunsford, Hd Ballew, Ronald Bolden, Morgan Peels, Noah Bolden, and Ethan Lunsford serving as pallbearers. Share a personal memory of Connie or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home of Athens was honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
