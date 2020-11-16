Humphrey C. Renner, 96, of Calhoun went to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at his residence. He was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. Humphrey was a native of Greene County. He and his family moved to McMinn County in 1959. He worked for Hiwassee Land Company for 35 years and he retired from there in 1985. He was an avid fisherman, deer hunter and a great storyteller. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Belle Renner; 10 brothers and sisters; and great-granddaughter, Emma Michelle Renner. He leaves behind his loving wife of 77 years, Lorene Renner; four children and their spouses, Jimmy (Barbara) Renner of Cleveland, Judy (Bill) Womac of Riceville, Johnny (Faye) Renner of Calhoun, and Janice Renner of Georgetown; grandchildren, Caroyln (Brent) Burgess, Jimmy Allen, (Nikki) Renner, Jeff (Leslie) Womac, Michael (Ashley) Renner, and Danah (Blake) Weese; brothers, J.B. Renner and Orville Renner; great-grandchildren, Paige (Jonathan) Jenkins, Alex Womac, Evan Renner, Braylon Burgess, Bryson Burgess, Jules Weese and Brody Weese; and great-great-grandchildren, Sam Jenkins and Andrew Jenkins. He was blessed to have a family of five generations. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Companion Funeral Home, with the service to begin at 7 p.m. Pastor Toby Brodgon, Minister Bill Womac and Jimmy Allen Renner will be officiating. Burial will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Calhoun Baptist Church Cemetery in Calhoun at 1 p.m. with pallbearers Jeff Womac, Jimmy Allen Renner, Alex Womac, Evan Renner, Braylon Burgess and Michael Renner. Companion Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
