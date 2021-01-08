Wilma Louise Burger, 81, of Delano went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. She was a member of Delano Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Polk County. She loved the Atlanta Braves and working out in her yard. Louise was a skilled seamstress and quilter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Glenn Burger; parents, Chester and Willie Belle Smith; brothers, Dewey Smith, Doyle Smith and Albert Smith; and sister, Rose Norwood. Survivors include two daughters, Sue Sampson and Carol Pettijohn; grandchildren, Monica Pettijohn, Chris Pettijohn and Michael Heath Sampson (Rachel); great-grandchildren, Shelby Sampson and Ellie Sampson; several nieces, nephews and special cousins; and lifelong friend, Bettie Eaves. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, at Green Hill Cemetery. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.