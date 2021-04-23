JoAnn Goines, 70, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. JoAnn was a lifelong resident of Decatur. She was born on Jan. 29, 1951, to the late Elmer and Pearl Heck. JoAnn enjoyed working with her flowers, fishing, and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Eugene Goines; brothers, Bobby Heck and Junior Heck; and her sister, Lucinda Buchanan. Left behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 52 years, Gerald Goines; her sons, Billy Joe Goines (Holly), and Joey Goines (Tricia); grandchildren, Ryan Goines (Taylor), Alexia Goines, Cassie Goines, Caleb Newman, Elijah Goines, and Brody Goines; sisters, Yvonne Owens, and Ivadell Varnell (Benny); her brother, Jimmy Heck; along with a host of extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, April 25, at 2 p.m. at Decatur City Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, April 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Companion Funeral Home of Athens. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m. following receiving of friends. Share a memory of JoAnn and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
