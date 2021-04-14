Jessie Lea Dethridge
Arnwine, 86, of Niota transitioned to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 10, 2021. She was born on Aug. 1, 1934, to the union of John Henry and Nellie (Stone) Dethridge. She grew up in Roane County and transitioned to the Oak Grove community when she married William Gene “Billy” Arnwine in 1956. Jessie committed her life to Christ at a young age. She was a lifelong committed member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as president of the Usher Board for many years. Jessie was devoted to her family. She exemplified the definition of the virtuous woman. She loved being in the company of others providing meals for everyone who sat at her table. At that same table, she enjoyed playing cards with friends even into her later years. She was known to be the most gracious soul anyone has ever known. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Artimas and Nellie (Stone) Dethridge; husband, William Gene “Billy” Arnwine Sr.; sister, Christine Henley; brothers, John Dethridge and Lewis Dethridge; brothers-in-law, Bobby (Hattie) Arnwine, Marshall (Dorothy) Arnwine, George Arnwine Jr., Ulysses Arnwine, and Rubin Lincoln “R.L.” Arnwine; sisters-in-law, Ora (Gene) Scruggs, Rena Adams, Cleo Rice, Jessie Arnwine, Essie Arnwine, and Elsie Moore. She leaves to cherish her memory three beautiful children, Gene (Mary Sue) Arnwine of Sweetwater, Barbara Roberts of Niota, and Alvin (Angela) Arnwine of Lenoir City; seven grandchildren, Alisha (Artez) McLaughliln, Brandon (Amanda) Roberts, Ashley (Quinton) Green, Kyisha Arnwine, Jasmine Arnwine, LeBron Arnwine, and Austin (Noelia) Arnwine; six great-grandchildren, Arlyn McLaughlin, Aleah McLaughlin, Camryn Roberts, Alexa McLaughlin, Cyenna Roberts, and Abigail Arnwine; sisters, Pauline Arnwine of Niota, and Eva Carney of Rockwood; brother-in-law, Wendall (Margaret) Arnwine of Niota; sister-in-law, Alice (Shedrick) Moore of Gary, Ind.; dear friends, Helen Howard and Thomas Billingsley Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many, many dear friends and her church family. Homegoing services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Niota with Pastor Terrell Mims delivering the eulogy and the Rev. Vant Hardaway officiating. There will be a walk-through visitation on Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. Services will conclude at Sweetwater Memorial Gardens. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens, which continues to be in compliance with COVID-19; masks are required at all times, and we will monitor for social distancing.
