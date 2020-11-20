John Elias Thomas Sr., 92, of Carrboro, N.C., passed away on Nov. 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held graveside at Westwood Cemetery in Carrboro on Friday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. The son of the late Hale Thomas Sr. and Myrtle Leeper Thomas, he was born in Asheville, N.C. He graduated from Church Hill High School and East Tennessee State University. He also attended Carson-Newman College. He was an accountant at the Kingsport Press for 18 years prior to moving to Bristol as Business Manager for King College. He retired as a budget accountant for schools in the Division of Health Affairs at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. John was known for his kindness and willingness to help others. He was active in his church throughout his life. He helped with Boy Scouts for many years and volunteered at the Burn Center in Chapel Hill. He was dedicated to his family and their happiness. He is survived by four children, John Thomas Jr., Mary Ann Ryan (Ed), Ellen Ellis, and Eugene Thomas (Leisa); and four grandchildren, Stacey, William, Haley, and Cory. He is also survived by sisters, Virginia Neelends and Carolyn Culbertson. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Dodson Thomas; brothers, Hale Thomas Jr. and Joseph Thomas; and sisters, Frances Sayer and Nancy McCoy. Walkers Funeral Home in Chapel Hill, N.C. is assisting the family.
