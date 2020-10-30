Edythe A. Cooper, 94, a lifelong resident of Etowah, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. She was a daughter of the late I.J. and Una Cobble of the Carlock community. Edythe was an active member of North Etowah Baptist Church for more than 70 years. She was employed many years at Copenhaver’s Jewelry Store. She loved to quilt, sew and fish but she loved most to be a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, J.R. Cooper; sisters, Ruth Cobble, Esther Patterson and Sue Derrick, all of Etowah. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Cooper Nelson and son-in-law, Stephen Nelson of Nashville; two grandchildren, Amber Holland and husband Chris of Dalton, Ga., John Nelson and wife Amber of Clarksville; four great-grandchildren, Emily Holland, Andrew Holland, Adelyn Nelson and Brantley Nelson; brother-in-law, Joe Derrick of Etowah; and four nieces and one nephew. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Conasauga Cemetery with Rev. John Nelson and Dennis Bordwine officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, you may sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.