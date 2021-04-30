Wilbert Mills Smith Jr., 73, of Sweetwater passed Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home. He was a residing elder at North Point Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sweetwater and also attended Mt. Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was employed at Hubbell for 22 1/2 years as a production worker. He was also employed at McDonald’s in Sweetwater for three years, where he met many people and developed lasting friendship. He loved to work on cars, watch westerns and getting away to the Marcella Community Center to play bingo. He enjoyed reading and doing yard work for others, and especially spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mills and Geneva Bradley Smith; second wife, the Rev. Sandra Smith; brothers, Donald William Smith and Jake Smith; one sister, Beatrice Smith; and Grace Moore. Survivors include one daughter, Ryan Lane Smith (Phillip Johnson); two sons, Bryan Lynn (Diearro) Smith and Wilbert Mills Smith III (Melissa Smith); two grandchildren and one special granddaughter, Naelyn Dyer; two brothers, Eugene Smith of Cleveland, and Clarence Lee Smith of Athens; one uncle, Lewis Bradley of Athens; one aunt, Cora Moore of Niota; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Ivey Smith officiating. In compliance with COVID-19, there will be a walkthrough visitation from noon until 1 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Cumberland Cemetery in Sweetwater. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
