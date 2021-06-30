Mary Lucille Davis Mason, 91, of Decatur passed away peacefully on June 27, 2021, surrounded by family at the home of her loving granddaughter, Traci Landrum McKenzie (Brad). Lucille was born April 24, 1930 in Decatur, the only child of Joe Wheeler and Mattie Sarah (Dennis) Davis. She attended Meigs Consolidated School and graduated valedictorian of the class of 1949. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Decatur, where she was actively involved with her Ada Eaves Sunday School class. She loved to travel with family and friends, sew, cook and watch the Tennessee Volunteers’ sports teams. She had many talents and was always sharing and helping others. She retired from Volunteer Energy Cooperative after 30 years of service. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her son, James Adam Mason; and her grandson, Adam Richard Mason. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Carl Richard Mason of Decatur; three children, Connie Landrum (Jeff) of Decatur, Dr. Larry Mason (Vicki) of Decatur, and Carla Ottinger (Lynn) of Decatur; daughter-in-law, Thelma Mason of Cleveland; and her grandchildren, Melinda Crews (Shawn) of Cleveland, Traci McKenzie (Brad) of Decatur, Anthony Abney (David) of Los Angeles, Calif., Mary Ann Brannan (David) of Lenoir City, Brooke Goforth (Marcus) of Athens, Andy Mason (Jennifer) of Decatur, Dave Mason (Lauren) of Lenoir City, and Jessica DeHope (Joe) of Kingston. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren, Brandon and Caleb Crews, Alec and Emmy McKenzie, Luke, Abbi, Drew, and Lainy Goforth, Lexi Newman and Adam Mason, Jordan Mason, Matti, Lily Kate, and Evie Brannan, and Reese, Zoey, and Palmer Mason, along with a multitude of other family and friends, including her loving caregivers of Hearth Hospice and Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Athens. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 2, at 6 p.m. at Decatur Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Pastors Jordan Metzger and Brett Boyd officiating. Interment will follow in Decatur Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Andy Mason, Dave Mason, Tony Abney, Brad McKenzie, David Brannan, and Marcus Goforth. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Mason family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.