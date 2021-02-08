George Ross Harrod, 89, of Etowah passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his residence. A native of Athens and a current resident of Etowah, he was the son of the late George and Lou Ella Elliott Harrod. A graduate of McMinn County High School and later of Georgia Tech with a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War. A faithful member of the Church of Christ, he served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, and youth director and had served as elder of East Brainerd Church of Christ and was currently serving as elder for Athens Church of Christ. He also served as a Cub Scout leader while in Macon, Ga. He was a Little League Baseball coach, having coached the Bombers and the Twins while in Chattanooga. The Bombers won their division and tied for the league championship and the Twins also won their division and the league championship. Ross then coached the All-Star Team twice. He was a former employee of Southern Railroad for 10 years and was retired from Southern Wood Piedmont after 23 years of service and, following his retirement, he moved back to Athens to care for his mother and was employed with H&R Block. Survivors include his dearly loved wife, Carolyn, with whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage on Feb. 1, 2021. He was a devoted father to Amy and David and his daughter-in-law, Renee, and was a loving grandfather to his very special grandson, Ryan. He is also survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Imogene and Bill Torbett. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with Minister Mark Littleton officiating. Interment followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers were members of Athens Church of Christ. The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/George-Harrod Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
