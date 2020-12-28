Judy Lorraine (Hughs) Long, 72, of Vonore, and previously a resident of both Coker Creek and Athens, passed away at her home on Dec. 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of nearly 53 years to Gary; devoted mother of daughter Kimberly of Knoxville, and son Nevin (wife Roxanne) of Louisville; and adoring grandmother of Aiden Lamar. Besides these, she leaves behind sisters, Noma Sesskin (husband Eric) of Maryville, and Kelli Phillips (husband Dale) of Vonore; and brother Ed Hughs (wife Cheryl) of Sanford, Fla. Until the COVID-19 pandemic, she attended Ironsburg United Methodist Church in Coker Creek and participated in various community activities in that community. Although born and raised a city girl, she came to enjoy country living surrounded by nature, and especially loved Coker Creek. A gifted artist, Judy brought joy into the world through her art and crafts. She loved decorating and brightened the world for her family by making home a loving and beautiful place as they moved throughout the United States before settling in Tennessee in 1984. Now her home is in Heaven and, although God had her placed fully prepared, we imagine she is managing to put her touch on a few things there. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.