Betsy Riggs Stephens, 71, of Ten Mile gained her wings to heaven on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. A native of Athens and a resident of Ten Mile for the past 30 years, she was the daughter of the late Ules and Frankie Rudd Riggs. She was a member of Woodward Avenue Church of God and enjoyed camping and fishing. She loved her kids, grandbabies and great-grandbabies, and was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Stephens; brothers, Clarence Riggs, Lawrence Riggs, Billy Riggs, and Tommy Riggs; and great-granddaughter, Karsyn Gudger. Survivors include two daughters, Roxie Stephens of Madisonville, and Linda Ray of Ten Mile; one son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Kim Stephens of Harrison; three sisters and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Richard Runyan of Ten Mile, Jane Etta Moore of Knoxville, and Lucinda Wattenbarger of Athens; grandchildren, Frankie Stephens, Kristain Bookout, Jennifer Fowler, Kristian and Taylor Ray, McKenzie Stephens, Lace Lovanh, and Diamond and Dustin Stroud; great-grandchildren, Ashlynn Ray, Charlie Berry, Knolan Stephens, Bentley Hamby, and Kayson Stroud; several nieces and nephews; and her Hospice family. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Friday, April 9, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Travis Shaver officiating. The interment will follow in Christianburg Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Palmer, Hunter Gossett, MaKenzee Gossett, Ethan Gossett, David Thomas, Jeff Brindle and Ricky Gossett. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday before the service at the funeral home. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.notice/Betsy-Stephens Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
