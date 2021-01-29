Elizabeth Bernice “Buddy” Hyde, 85, a lifelong resident of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. She was born in Decatur on Jan. 25, 1936, a daughter of the late Bruce Lee Wilson and Hazel Davis Wilson. Buddy was retired from Shaw Industries after 41 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Hyde; one son, Charles E. Hyde; and four brothers, Roy Lee Wilson, Jessie Bennett “JB” Wilson, James Earl Wilson and Bruce Wilson Jr. Buddy leaves behind to cherish her memory one son, Stanley “Stan” Hyde and his wife, Angie; two grandsons, Cory Hyde (and his mother, Cathy Dunn) and Ryan Francisco; two sisters, Betty Jo Wilson Mathews and Glenda Faye Greene (Robert); one brother, Ross Dean Wilson (Audrey); a special niece who was her caregiver, Shelley Moses; and several other nieces and nephews and a host of special friends. A graveside service is planned for Friday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m. at Walnut Grove Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Share a memory of Buddy and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
