Betty Kelley Anderson, 86, died peacefully in her home on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2021. Born in Athens, she is predeceased by Walter and Nell Kelley, both of Athens. She attended Tennessee Wesleyan University, but was an avid fan of University of Tennessee football, where she was a season ticket holder for many years. Betty lived in Nashville while she raised her three sons — her proudest accomplishment — and then moved to Madisonville to co-found “Rocky Top Farm” — a well-known Black Angus cattle farm. A hard worker on the farm, she decided to build a home in Flagler Beach, Fla., and literally spent every day for a year designing, building and decorating what would become her prized home and gathering place for friends and family. Betty was a committed volunteer at Flagler Beach Hospital for 10 years and sincerely enjoyed life at the beach. Betty is survived by her partner, J.D. Wadsworth; sons, John Barton Anderson III (wife Lisa), William Kelley Anderson (wife Stephanie), and Joseph Edge Anderson (wife Melanie); eight grandchildren; and her canine friend, “Pilgrim.” The graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Don Winn officiating. The honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Burkett Witt of Athens, and Rod Swabe, Mickey Parker, David Parker, Jimmy Parker, Tommy Garren, Michael Garren and Bill Couch, all of Madisonville. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Betty-Anderson Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
