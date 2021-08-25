Freddy Ross Davis, 69, of Decatur passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at his residence. He was a son of the late Rev. Ross and Evelyn Bandy Davis. He served as a Journeyman Equipment Operator for over 20 years at the IUOE Local 917, and served as Meigs County Road Department Superintendent from 1986-1994. He was an avid farmer, fan of NASCAR racing and Fords, and without a doubt the greatest papaw ever. He was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Davis; father-in-law, J.L. Bennett; and brother-in-law, Dennis Jiles. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Betty Bennett Davis; son, the Rev. Jamey Davis (Elizabeth); daughter, Keri Fitch (Aaron); grandchildren, Elisha, Shiloh, and Jules Davis, and Sophia Fitch; sister, Cindi King (David); mother-in-law, Elisabeth Bennett; sisters-in-law, Janie Stiner (Johnny), and Mary Jiles, all of Decatur; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. in Upper Goodfield Cemetery with the Rev. Jamey Davis officiating. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Davis family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
