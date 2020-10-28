Olivia L “Polly” Smith, 97, died peacefully at home in Knoxville on Oct. 24, 2020. She was born April 6, 1923 to the late John and Wayne Armstrong in Etowah. She was preceded in death by husband, Sam W. Smith; son, Sam W. Smith Jr.; and 11 brothers and sisters, Gladys Reasonover, Lillian Reeves, Helen Stovall, Naomi Carson, Floyd Porter, Bertha Parris, and Harry, George, John, Calvin and Hubert Armstrong. She leaves to cherish her memory children, Virginia Edwards of Akron, Ohio, David and Calvin Smith of Knoxville, and Margaret Thaxton of Knoxville; one remaining sister, Phoebe Smith of Detroit, Mich.; sister-in-law, Shelia Armstrong of Ooltewah; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and a special childhood friend, Juanita Jackson. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, at noon at M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Greenhill Cemetery in Etowah. There will be a walk-through visitation one hour before the service at the funeral home prior to the service from 11 a.m. until noon. M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements and will continue to be in compliance with COVID-19. Masks are required, and we will monitor for social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.