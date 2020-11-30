Alyce Evelyn McAmis, 98, formerly of Athens, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Whispering Pines Nursing Home in Fayetteville, N.C. Mrs. McAmis graduated from Friendsville Academy in 1940 as valedictorian. She met and married the love of her life, J. Fred McAmis, and they enjoyed 62 years together. Alyce worked at the McMinn County Farm Bureau for 25 years as the office manager and assisted with insurance. She was an actively involved member of First Baptist Church of Athens. Alyce was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Molly Hunt; husband, J. Fred AcAmis; son, James F. McAmis; and seven siblings, Prudie, Mae, Hilda, Coy, Judy, Pete and Elizabeth (Lib). She is survived by her son, Robert McAmis and wife, Pat; daughter-in-law, Kathy McAmis; grandchildren, Jeaneen Calia and husband, Edo, Jennifer Rich, Todd McAmis and wife, Larissa, and Kelli Whitley and husband, Rae; great-grandchildren, Matthew McAmis, Sarah McAmis, Loren McAmis, Hailey McAmis, Logan Whitley, and Landon Whitley; sister-in-law, Margaret Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Dr. William Henard officiating. We would like to express our love, gratitude and sincerest thanks to our wonderful Whispering Pines family. Your dedication to your residents, outstanding care and support for our family over the last eight years. You are truly heroes and angels who will never be forgotten. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Alyce Evelyn McAmis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.