Bobby William Godfrey, 84, of Niota passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at his residence. Bobby was a native of Benton and a longtime resident of McMinn County. He was the son of the late Bart Godfrey and Annis McKissack Lawson. He was also preceded by his wife of 62 years, Mildred Faye Shaw Godfrey, on Oct. 13, 2020. Bobby was of the Baptist faith. He retired from Martin Marietta working on the Y12 Project after 25 years. Survivors include son, Robert and wife, Donna Godfrey, of Englewood; grandchildren, Chrystal Murphy and husband, Mike, of Chattanooga, Brandon of Niota, Jamin Godfrey and Kelcey of Cleveland, Brittnie Godfrey, Todd Godfrey of Englewood, and Kaitlynn Godfrey of Englewood; great-grandchildren, Mikayla Murphy, Robby Godfrey, Ben Godfrey, Charlie Godfrey, Sofia Godfrey, Olivia Godfrey, J.J. Godfrey and James Godfrey; brother, Fred Godfrey and wife, Sharon, of Lenoir City; sister, Mary Ann Dunn and husband, Ron, of Sweetwater; and several nieces and nephew. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Cedar Fork Baptist Church Cemetery in Philadelphia with the Rev. Clayton Dunsmore officiating. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Bobby William Godfrey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.