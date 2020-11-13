Carl Eugene “Buck” Conner, 99, of Etowah went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Nov. 10, 2020. He was born Oct. 22, 1921 in Englewood to J. Henry and Nellie Wood Conner. Buck was a longtime member of North Etowah Baptist Church and a World War II veteran serving with Corps of Engineers in the Battle of Angaur and Peleliu Islands. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Reba Conner; great-granddaughter, Abra Noel Perian; two sisters, Marie Galloway and Helen Watson; and one brother, Bill Conner. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Don and Wanda Slack of Etowah; four grandchildren and their spouses, David and Jan Slack of Morristown, Michael and Teri Slack of Madisonville, Deborah and Tim Smith of Athens, and Charles and Rita Slack of Etowah; 12 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, James “Jim” and Cherry Conner of Etowah; and one sister, Edna Davis of Ducktown. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, with military honors at Green Hill Cemetery. Grandson, David Slack, and great-grandson, Derek Slack, will officiate. Masks and social distancing are mandatory per the family’s request. No formal visitation will be held. Great-grandsons, Derek Slack, Don-Michael Slack, Heath Slack, Marcus Adams, and Jimmie Shofner, and great-great-grandson, Jacob Hicks will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Shoe Box Ministry or Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, c/o North Etowah Baptist Church, 231 Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, TN 37331. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
