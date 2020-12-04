Kathleen Brown Carter, 92, of Englewood passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her home. She was a native of McMinn County and was a daughter of the late Samuel and Rella Womac Brown of Riceville. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald W. “Jerry” Carter; sister, Zella Campbell; and brothers, Charles, Dennis, Raymond and Quinten Brown. She was a member of Central Church of Christ in Englewood. She assisted her late husband, Jerry, in the operation of The Trophy House in Athens, and served as a dental assistant for many years. She is survived by a special niece and her husband, Annette and Dr. Paul McCulley of Maryville; and several other nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date to be announced. She will be buried in Upper Spring Creek Church of Christ Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Kathleen Brown Carter.
