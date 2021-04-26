Jeanette Evelyn Nelson
Phillips, 86, of Decatur passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late John Walter and Margerite Johnson Nelson. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Decatur. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight J. “Whitty” Phillips; sister, Rosemary Nelson; and brother, Tom Nelson. She is survived by her son, James “Jim” Phillips of Decatur; daughter, Cindy (Lee) Ramsey of Summerville, S.C.; brothers, Harry Nelson of Brandenburg, Ky., and Jack Nelson of Waterford, Mich.; sister, Margaret Liebler of Milford, Mich.; granddaughter, Amanda Martin of Summerville, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Martin and Matthew Martin; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, at Walnut Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Couch officiating. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you bring and wear your mask during the service and practice social distancing. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Phillips Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
