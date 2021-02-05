Shirley J. Amos Arnwine, 73, of Niota departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. She was born on March 20, 1947 in Etowah to the late Preston “P.L.” Amos and Jean Amos Farmer. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Amos. Her life was amazing. As a wife and mother, she was always available and took time to make sure her house was filled with direction, affection, and love. All those who knew her will remember the impact her positive attitude, smile, and unfailing beauty made in their life. She represented everything that defines an amazing wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, friend, sister-in-law, and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, John R. Arnwine of Niota; children, John and Cindy Arnwine of Union, Ky., and Preston and Lynn Arnwine of Knoxville; eight grandchildren, Josh Arnwine, Matthew and Caitlin Arnwine, Grant Arnwine, Eliza Arnwine, Ansley Arnwine, Chole Arnwine and Presley Arnwine; brother, Robert “Bobby” Amos of Etowah; and stepfather, Leon Farmer of Etowah. A Celebration of Life will be held scheduled on March 21 at 1 p.m. at Marshall Hill Baptist Church. She will be laid to rest in the Arnwine Cemetery in Niota. Share a memory of Shirley and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
