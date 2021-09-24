Philip Oliver, 81, of Ten Mile departed this life on Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021, at his residence. Born on March 7, 1940 to the late Clarence and Rebecca Wade Oliver, he was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn and Meigs counties and was a longtime member and deacon at Westview Baptist Church. Mr. Oliver was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from Textron after 17-plus years of service. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play ball; coaching Little League, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, C.L. and Kenneth Oliver; sisters, Julia Torbett, Virginia Oliver, and Rebecca Faye Oliver; and son-in-law, Tommy Ellison. Left behind to cherish Philip’s memory are his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Bonnie Teague Oliver; children, Scott and Doris Oliver, Babs Ellison, and Chad and Cyndy Oliver; grandchildren, Chad B. and Stephanie Oliver, Chrissy Pendagrass, Chett and Cheyenee Hensley, Nikki and Tyler Crittenden, Rylan and Ansley Oliver, Clint Oliver, Hugh Oliver, Ansley Oliver, and Peyton Oliver; great-grandchildren, Abagail, Gracie, Ezra, Ashlynn, Asher, Don, Tiani, and Maleah; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends. A Celebration of Life and Home Going for Philip Eugene Oliver will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, from the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home with Brother Don Bradford officiating. Family and friends will gather on Sunday, Sept. 26, at the funeral home and proceed to McMinn Memory Gardens for the committal service, concluding with military honors. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Send a message of comfort and view the family guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
