Raymona Joyce Varnell Reno of Decatur died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at her home in the Sanford community of McMinn County. She was the daughter of late Rev. Lawrence and Alma Johnson Varnell. She gave her heart to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ when she was young, and she remained faithful till death. Joyce married the love of her life, Edward Reno, on May 20, 1960, and the Rev. J.W. Creasman performed the ceremony. She loved to discuss the Bible with others and shared her love of Jesus Christ. For many years, she was pianist and a Sunday school teacher at Rocky Mount Baptist Church. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Edward Reno.; two sisters, Linda Varnell and Jane Childs; and one sister-in-law, Martha Reno. Joyce loved crossword puzzles and could solve even the most complicated puzzles published weekly in the newspaper. Another love was Isshinryu Karate, where she attained sixth level Black Belt and studied under Harold Long and J.C. Burris. She also taught others for many years in Sweetwater and Cleveland. She was an employee of Olin Chemical Company, where she retired. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Diane Reno of Riceville; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Wally Cunningham; brother and sister-in-law, Benny and Ivadell Varnell; brother-in-law, Harold Reno; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Van Elkins officiating. The interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery following the service. The pallbearers will be Wally Cunningham, Wayne Hackler, Jason Jenkins, Derrick Neely, Dylan Neely, and Devon Neely. The honorary pallbearers will be members of Rocky Mount Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel before the service. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Raymona-Reno Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
