Willa Dean Everhart Harris, 82, of Tellico Plains passed away at 1:34 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Wesley and Dora Everhart; and sister, Bea McDaniel. Survivors her husband of 62 years, Floyd Harris; daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Bobby McKinnon, and Karen and Buck Kirkpatrick; grandchildren and spouses, Brooke and Jake Evans, Sarah McKinnon, Will and Kat Kirkpatrick, and Callie Kirkpatrick; great-grandchildren, Zeke Evans, and Cat Tyndall Evans; sister, Lorita Williams; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews; and special friends, Carolyn Harris and Barbara Teague. Graveside services and interment were held at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Eleazar Cemetery with Rev. Frank Hicks, the Rev. Zad Tomberlin and the Rev. Jake Evans officiating. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.