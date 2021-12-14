Billie Joann Porter
Armstrong, 92, passed Thursday morning, Dec. 9, 2021, at a local Athens health care facility. Billie was a member of Greater Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Athens, where she was a member of the choir. She loved to work in her garden and bake for her family and friends. She was a fierce, loyal protector of her baby sister, Bettye Lou Porter. Billie was a graduate of Cook High School, where she was on the basketball team and was a cheerleader. She remained an avid basketball fan and was a big fan of the Lady Vols. She was employed for many years at the Claudia Women’s Dress Shop, where she designed the window displays. She retired from Electrolux Cooperation after 31 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Margaret Nelson-Porter; her husband, Paul Armstrong; siblings, Imogene Porter Hopper and Kenneth Porter; and nephews, Gary “Pinky” Hopper and Anthony Hopper. She leaves to cherish her memories her sister, Betty Lou Porter of Athens, whom she loved with all her heart; aunts, Carolyn Nelson of Detroit, Mich., and Gwendolyn Nelson-Conrad of Mississippi; special cousin, Marynelle Suddereth of Madisonville, who was like a sister; her nieces, Kara (Missy) Porter-Turner of Jacksonville, Fla., Vicki Porter of Las Vegas, Nev., Myra (Roberto) Sangroni of Fort Pierce, Fla., Katrina Hopper of West Park, Fla., and Mary Hopper Jones of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; nephew, Kenneth Hopper of Brooklyn, N.Y.; great-nieces and great-nephews, many cousins, the many friends in the Athens community, and special caretakers and friends, Harriel and Stanley Blair, and Ray Johnson. Homegoing services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m at Greater Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Eady officiating and the Rev. Vant Hardaway delivering the eulogy. There will be a walk-through visitation by friends one hour before the service from noon until 1 p.m. at the church and everyone is asked to observe social distancing and to wear face masks. Interment will follow the service in Hammonds Cemetery in Athens. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
