Vernon Osban Darnell, 78, of Athens passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at his residence. He was a native of Greenville, S.C., a resident most of his life of Bradley and McMinn counties, and a son of the late Martin Osban and Grace Blakley Darnell. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Darnell Ellis. He retired from Bowater Paper Co., and was a member of First Baptist Church of Athens. He was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, serving in the U. S. Army. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Judy Marie Coffey Darnell of Athens; two daughters and son-in-law, Jennifer and Brian Templeton of Decatur, and Julie O’Daniel of Athens; two sons, Jeff Darnell of Athens, and David Darnell of Athens; four grandchildren, Alyssa O’Daniel, Matthew O’Daniel, Kennedy Darnell, and Kampbell Darnell; sister, Argel Ellenburg of Travelers Rest, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Hutsell and the Rev. Bo Dunkle officiating. Interment will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Clearwater Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Calvin Paul, Roger Ward, Brian Templeton, Stockton Coffey, Brent Ellis, Lukie Wilcox, and Gene Smith. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Vernon-Darnell Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
