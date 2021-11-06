Thomas David Myers Sr., 78, of Athens passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Thomas was born on Aug. 1, 1943 in Northville, Mich., to the late Otto and Agnes (Petrik) Myers. Thomas was the youngest of nine children. He was a graduate of the 1960 class of Walled Lake High School. After high school, Thomas joined the United States Army. Once out of the service, Thomas lived in several different places, such as Indianapolis, Ind.; Scranton, Pa.; and Athens. Thomas Retired from AT&T after a 28-year career. After retirement, he kept busy by working maintenance at a local nursing home, repairing and restoring pinball machines and video games, playing bridge, shooting pool, electronics, as well as serving as a Sunday school director for Mt. Harmony Baptist Church. Along with his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Agnes Myers; his six brothers; and one sister. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, Diane Myers; children, Tom Myers Jr. (Therese), Shannon Chance (Stephen), and Keith Myers (Angela); five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Davis; and his brother, Jim Myers. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. at Companion Funeral Home. The family will be receiving friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service. Share a personal memory of Thomas or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
