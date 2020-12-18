Jean Daniels Ford, 78, of Midlothian, Va., and formerly of Athens passed away surrounded by her family on Dec. 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Ronald T. Ford; brother, Romie E. Daniels Jr. (Kay); two daughters, Patricia Anderson (Kevin) and Julie Holt; three granddaughters, Amanda White, Shelby and Hailey Gasque; four great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Adalynn, Ainsley and Hayden Wade, who is due on her birthday; four stepchildren, Jack Rogers, Brad Rogers, Connie Landon and Stacy Rogers; several step-grandchildren and many friends who loved her. A special thank you to her Thursday game group for all the fun and laughter. A family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 305 Ingleside Ave., Athens, TN 37303, where she was a member for many years.
