Darryl Eugene Williams, 53, of Athens passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Tennova of Cleveland. He was a native of Mobile, Ala., and a resident of McMinn County for 30 years. He graduated from Semmes High School in Sims, Ala., was a recent Cleveland State Community College alumni and recently earned his EMT license and worked for AMR, American Medical Response, Station 1 in Athens. In his lifetime of service, he volunteered for the City of Athens Fire Department and McMinn County Rescue Squad. He was also a reserve officer for Englewood Police Department. He was a deeply devoted family man with a lifetime desire of helping and caring for others. He was a member of Union-McMinn Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 31 wonderful loving years, Tammy Simmons Williams of Athens; two wonderful children, Jessica Lauren Bianca Williams, and son and daughter-in-law, Matthew Evan and Kendra Williams; two granddaughters, Braylee Holland and Mattie Williams; grandson on the way, Grady Ray; and parents, Harvey and Faye Williams of Wilmer, Ala. Funeral services were 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Reed officiating. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Darryl-Williams Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
