Patricia “Patsy” Watters, 80, of Etowah passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. She was of the Church of God faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” Watters Jr.; parents and stepdad, William Claude Brock, Leta Mae Clayton and Fred Clayton; son, Barry Watters; special son-in-law, Gary Hooper; and brother, Dale Brock. Survivors include her son, Sam Watters of Etowah; daughter, Lisa Hooper of Athens; grandchildren, Will Hooper of Athens, Cody Hooper Gregory of Athens, and Carey Hooper of Nashville; great-grandchild, Jaden Moates of Athens; sister, Irene Wolcott of Hurricane, Utah; and special nephew, Benjy Brock of Etowah. The family would like to thank Caris Hospice and Starr Regional Health and Rehab for their loving care. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Timothy Gann officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday prior to the service in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
