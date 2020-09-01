James Edward “Eddie“ Rynes, 74, of Decatur passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Frank Hicks officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you bring and wear your mask during the service and practice social distancing. Bowers Funeral Home of Decatur is honored to serve the Rynes family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.