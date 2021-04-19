Michael “David” Pierce, 49, of Athens passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at his residence. A native and resident of McMinn County most of his life, he was the owner of Pierce’s Horse Shoeing. He loved to hunt and fish, as well as build and shoot guns. He also loved to ride horses, read his Bible and talk to God. He loved to spend time with his grandson, Grayden. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Pierce; and grandparents, Charles and Sarah Key. Survivors include daughter, Kaitlin Sarah Annette Pierce (Jackson Ford) of Athens; grandson, Grayden Hayes Ford of Athens; son and daughter-in-law, Perry Lee Harris (Heather) of Cleveland; granddaughter, Savannah Rose Harris of Cleveland; mother, Jo Ruth Key Winitsky of Athens; stepmother, Irene Pierce of Jonesborough; two brothers and sister-in-law, Shane Pierce (Teri) of Jonesborough, and Christopher Pierce of Jonesborough; one sister and brother-in-law, Rachel Morton (Bryce) of Jonesborough; and several nieces and nephews. The family would also like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, his hospice team and caregivers. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Todd Humbert officiating. The interment followed the service in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers were family and friends. The family received friends from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday before the service in the chapel. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Michael-Pierce Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
