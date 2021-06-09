Hattie Catherine Fox
Hackler, 84, of Burlington, N.C., passed away on June 3, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Albert Luther Fox and Lottie Mae Bradford Fox of Franklin and was married to the late Jim Jones, who passed in 2014. Catherine lived in Ten Mile for over 30 years, where she owned and operated numerous businesses, including “Mr. Twister,” Hornsby Hollow Restaurant (Langiappe Café) and Hackler’s Supermarket. She enjoyed crafting, traveling, gardening and reading and was known as an avid artist to those who knew her best. She attended Lamb’s Chapel after moving to Burlington, N.C. in 2017. Catherine is survived by her five children, James Lynch, Vicki Novak, Donna Kraus, Jeffery Lynch and Patricia Lynch; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers and one sister. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, at First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Burlington, N.C by the Rev. Bryan Crotts. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/ To sign the online register book, visit www.lowefuneralhome.com
