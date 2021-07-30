Janet Horta, 72, of Spring City passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 28, 2021. She loved hot coffee, long country rides, fried chicken and above all else her grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Theresa Buikema. She is survived by her children, Tina Haney, Roberta (Tom) Brock, Lisa Call, and Scott (Brenda) Horta; the true loves of her life, grandchildren, DJ (Cheyenne) Brock, Alydia Horta and Teneal Haney, Samuel, Connor and Violet Brock, Jacob and Jessi Call, and Marley and Keeley Horta; and her newest, much loved first great-grandchild, Atticus Brock. Per Janet’s wishes, there will be no formal services. Family would like to thank Spring City Care & Rehab for taking such great care of her, especially her favorite caregivers Janie, James and Jean. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please give to Spring City Care and Rehab, Activities Program, 331 Hinch St., Spring City, TN 37381. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. Sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
