Ethel Louise Stile, 68, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Ethel was born on Feb. 1, 1953, to the late William Ray and Rae Vitalee Roberts in Monroe County. Ethel worked for Allied Hosiery Mills for 25 years as a sock knitter until they closed. She was mentioned in the Englewood Textile Museum for her years of service. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ersten Lee Roberts, Clarence “Scottie” Roberts, Earl Wayne Roberts, and William Ross Roberts. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her two sons, Dennis (Nancy) Raper and Brandon (Jennifer) Raper; three sisters, Eulene Humphrey, Judy Ann Harrill, and Tina Lynn Matteson; her grandchildren, Kayla Raper, Gabe Raper, and Riley Snyder; along with a host of several nieces, nephews, and extended family. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Aug. 2, at Companion Funeral Home at 7 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m. Share a personal memory of Ethel or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.