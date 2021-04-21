Tommy Ervin Leatherwood, 84, of Athens followed his wife of 65 years to their heavenly home on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Tommy was born on Nov. 6, 1936, and married Lura Lee Smith on Oct. 9, 1955. They were the parents of two children, Larry and Teresa. The family is grateful for the family and friends, too numerous to mention individually, who have loved and cared for both Tommy and Lura in this difficult time. Tommy was employed by Western Electric/AT&T and TVA, retiring after a total of 57 years of service with both employers. He was also an avid farmer and gardener who enjoyed traveling, reading, motorcycling, camping, history, and teaching Sunday school. He was a member of North Etowah Baptist Church. Tommy is survived by daughter, Teresa (Randy) Kirkland of Athens; granddaughter, Leah (David) Witenbarger of Vass, N.C.; grandson, Levi (Cindy) Leatherwood of Athens; three great-granddaughters, Angel Leatherwood, and Iris and Selah Witenbarger; sister, Peggy (Jimmy) Kelley; sisters-in-law, Joella Curtis, Nadine Wilson and Vickie Standridge; and several nieces and nephews. Tommy was preceded in death by his wife, Lura; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Cheryl Leatherwood; parents, Claude and Lucille Leatherwood; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Cruiser and Myrtle Smith; brother-in-law Houston Smith; and sister-in-law Sharon Duggan. A graveside service will be held at McMinn Memory Gardens on Thursday, April 22, at 11 a.m. to honor his memory. The Rev. Herman Jordan will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and/or Gideons International. Services arranged by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Etowah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.