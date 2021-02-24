Tony Douglas Farris, 55, of Athens passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his residence. A native and longtime resident of McMinn County, Tony was a son of the late Cecil and Pauline Bunch Farris. He was preceded in death by sister, Judy Lynn Farris Walker; and uncle, Jack Hicks. Tony was a member of Athens First Baptist Church and was employed at Denso. Survivors include daughters, Jessica Sprague and husband, Brandon, of Athens, and Laken Farris of Athens; grandsons, Easton Musnicki and Elijah Hill; sisters, Cathy Stone and husband, Olice, of Athens, Lisa Crabtree and husband, Tim, of Riceville, Sharon Russell of Etowah, and Tammy Upton and husband, Darris, of Knoxville; brothers, Bobby Farris and wife, Kim, of Athens, and Jackie Farris of Etowah; aunt, Mary Bunch Hicks; several nieces and nephews, along with special nephew, Tyler Bain; and special friends, David O’Daniel, Sharon Massingale and Tracy Matthews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Ziegler Funeral Home. There will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the McMinn Regional Humane Society, 3 Davidson Road, Athens, TN 37303. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Tony Douglas Farris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.