Gracie “Michelle” Lane Spurgeon, 54, of Sweetwater passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. Michelle was a native and lifelong resident of Sweetwater. She was a daughter of the late Phillip Melvin Lane and Dorothy Jean Simpson Lane. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Fred Lane, Freeman Lane and Ferdinand Lane. Michelle was a member of New Harvest Worship Center in Philadelphia, in which she was extensively involved. Michelle is survived by her son, Dylan E. Spurgeon of Sweetwater; sisters, Regina Lane Hunt of Madisonville, and Loretta Lane Wilson and husband, Keith, of Sweetwater; aunts, Nelda Myers of Philadelphia, and Birdie Miller of Georgia; uncle, Joe Simpson of Athens; nieces and nephews, Brandi Lane, Clayton Green, Jessica Hamby and husband, Kyle, Kasteel Wilson, Shyvon Wilson, Rocky Lane and wife, Kristin, Brent and Blake; great-niece, Jenna; and great-nephews, Justice, Landon, Houston, Fred, Landon and Wesley. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at New Harvest Worship Center in Philadelphia. A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. with Bishop William Seale officiating. Burial will follow in Edgemon Cemetery in Meigs County. If you would like to reach out to the family, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Gracie “Michelle” Lane Spurgeon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.