Chaunte McKeighan, 58, of Decatur passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 after a long courageous battle with Small Cell Lymphoma at Erlanger Medical Center. A native of Chattanooga and current resident of Meigs County, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Smith and Barbara Hardwick. She was of the Baptist faith and was a former employee of Walmart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randall McKeighan; and brother, Don Standifer. Her survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Jeremiah Hughes of Athens, Bristol and Joe Vann of Decatur; one son, Daniel McKeighan of Decatur; longtime companion, Kenneth Meadows of Decatur; seven grandchildren, Megan Crowder, Madison Hughes, Eli Hughes, Lilly Hughes, Kenzlee Hughes, John Hughes, and Krista Letner; and one step-brother, John Eicher. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mt. View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home. Those unable to attend may send condolences to www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Chaunte-McKeighan Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home in Athens is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.