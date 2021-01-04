Letha Jean Silvers, 65, of Madisonville went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. She was a native and lifelong resident of Monroe County and was preceded in death by her father, J.C. Hampton, on Nov. 28, 2017. Letha was a member of Watson’s Chapel Baptist Church in Madisonville. She is survived by son, Jamey Lee Silvers of Knoxville; mother, Rebecca June Garrett Hampton of Madisonville; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Newton Walker of Madisonville; aunt, Sue Martin of Sweetwater; two nieces and their husbands, Tori and James Eaton, and Tina and Jacob Cooper; seven great-nieces and great-nephews, Zoey, Coraline, Christian, James Jr., Jasper, Jace and Waylen, along with one soon-to-be great-niece, Charleigh. A celebration of Letha’s life will be held on Monday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Home with the Rev. Jason Blair officiating. Family and friends will gather at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Hampton Cemetery in Englewood for a graveside service. Pallbearers will be Jacob Cooper, James Eaton, Buford Baxter, Eric Martin, Tim Martin and Zendall Baxter. The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Home. The family would like to say special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Erlanger, Kindred, CHI Memorial and Hospice of Chattanooga for their compassion and care shown to Letha and her family. If you are unable to attend the visitation, celebration of life or graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Letha Jean Silvers.
