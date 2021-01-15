Frankie Louise Cagle Simpson, 97, of Decatur passed away on Jan. 12, 2021. She was born on July 23, 1923. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Albert Simpson, who passed away in 2005. They were married for 60 years. Her parents, William and Lucinda Cagle; sisters, Juanita Cagle and Sarah Cagle; brothers, Clarence R. Cagle (Dorothy, son Bobby) and James I. Cagle (Floryne); mother-in-law and father-in-law, J. Rufus and Willie Simpson; sister-in-law, Jean Raper (Elmer) and Joyce Niles; and brothers-in-law, J.R. Simpson (Carmen, son Randy), Hugh T. Simpson (Betty, son Tim), Bill Simpson (Phyllis), and Leon Simpson. She is survived by daughters, Cindy Shoemaker of Chattanooga, and Patty Harris of Decatur; granddaughters, Heather Newman (Bruce) of Chattanooga, and Trudi Brack (Jeremy) of Decatur; grandsons, Josh Harris (Megan) of Decatur, and Zach Harris (Traci) of Decatur; 10 great-grandchildren, Karly Jarjoura (Alex), Garrett Newman, Caroline Brack, Taylor Brack, Mady Harris, Ty Harris, Cutter Harris, Ryker Harris, Tatum Harris, and Tillie Harris; sister and brother-in-law, Sara and Charles Atkins of Maryville; and several nieces and nephews. Frankie was a graduate of Meigs County High school and attended McKenzie Business School. She was baptized in the Tennessee River at Eaves Ferry when she was 13 years old. She was the oldest member of First Baptist Church of Decatur, where she was a devoted member and worker while able to do so. While being an active member, she helped in VBS, sang in the choir, and was a member of the Adah Eaves Sunday School Class and WMU for many years. She liked to tell the story that she was born in a jail, just to see the reaction of her listeners. It’s a true story because her father was the sheriff at the time of her birth. She was a past secretary/treasurer of the Decatur Cemetery and member of the Home Demonstration Club. Frankie’s career was varied due to her husband’s military career in the Marine Corps. She worked for the rationing board at the courthouse, secretary for Frank Smith, Superintendent of Schools, teller at Meigs County Bank, election worker, and volunteered at Meigs Ministries. She enjoyed traveling on several Mystery Bus Tours with her friends. One of her favorite pastimes was attending UT football games with her husband and friends, Marie and Donald Gallaher, for 30 years. No matter what the weather or the score, they never left the game early. Frankie had been living at Morning Pointe Assisted Living the last few years, and on Jan. 12, 2021, she passed away peacefully. The family would like to give a special thanks to her many friends and church members for their continued love, support, cards, and visits throughout the years. The family would also like to thank the staff at Morning Pointe Assisted Living at Athens for the wonderful care and support they provided, Hearth Hospice of Cleveland for their tremendous service, especially nurses Lora and Katie, and to Cindy Atkins for the heartwarming care she gave. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m. at Decatur Cemetery with the Rev. Brett Boyd officiating. The funeral home will be open from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service for friends to pay their respects. Pallbearers will be Bruce Newman, Garrett Newman, Jeremy Brack, Josh Harris, Zach Harris, and Alex Jarjoura. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Decatur Cemetery Corporation, P.O. Box 115, Decatur, TN 37322. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you bring and wear your mask during the service and practice social distancing. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Simpson Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
