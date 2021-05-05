Floyd Henry Eaves, 85, of Delano passed away peacefully on May 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his beloved family. He was born on May 9, 1935, to the late Jordan and Beatrice Eaves and was a 1953 graduate of Polk County High School. A kind and compassionate man, Floyd was loved by all who knew him, especially his church family at Patty Church of Christ, where he served in many capacities throughout life, including song leader. He was an avid farmer and loved to hunt, fish and travel. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and later retired from Bowater Newsprint after 40-plus years of service. Playing slow-pitch softball (pitcher) was always a favorite, as well as telling stories about his adventurous younger days. In addition to his parents, Jordan and Beatrice Eaves, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Opal Maxine Lance Eaves; siblings, Gladys Rogers, Dorothy Morrow and Leonard Eaves; and stepson, Herman B. Fox, Jr. Survivors include his beloved wife, Bettie Bradford Fox Eaves; stepdaughters, Anita Bain, Jennifer (Rick) Heath, Elizabeth (Teddy) Rainwater, Cheryle (Ray) Cooper and Karen Fox; sister, Sandy Eaves; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces and one nephew, Heath Hamilton; brothers-in-law, Harley (Judy) Bradford, and Claude (Phyllis) Bradford; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Bradford. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, in the chapel of Higgins Funeral Home with Minister Joe Guy officiating. Interment will follow in Benton Memorial Gardens with Dale Hall, Gilbert Firestone, Jeremy Allen, Dan Oswald, Ted Wilson, Zeke Williams, Claude Bradford, and Kenny Burris serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Green, Glenn Sisson, Cody Eaves, Dan Guy and Bill Davis. His family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.HigginsFuneral.com Arrangements are entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.
