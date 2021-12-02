Judith Rose (Walker) Moon, 75, of Decatur passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. She was retired licensed practical nurse and had worked at the Cleveland Regional Cancer Center and was a member of Cottonport Road Church of God. She is the daughter of the late Earl and Mildred Davis Walker. She was also preceded in death her husband of 50 years, James Austin Moon; son, Mike Moon; and sister, Faye King. She is survived by her sons, Tim Moon of Georgetown, and Scott and Michelle Moon of Georgetown; brother, Steve Walker of Riceville; sisters, Pat Vaughn of Decatur, and Robin Edmonson of Athens; grandchildren, Kristen Stokes, Jacob Moon, Ashley Moon, Ally Moon, Hanna Roy, Tosha Meyers, and Makinley Moon; great-grandchildren, Maddux Mullins, Malia Stokes, Jace Moon, and Kayden Moon; and several nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor John Garringer officiating. Interment will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. in Good Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Moon family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences.
