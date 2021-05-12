Janet Bowman McKenzie, 72, of the Peakland community in Meigs County went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 6, 2021. She graduated from Meigs County High School in 1967. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Lafawn and Opal Bowman; and one brother, Jerry Rice. Janet leaves behind to cherish her memories one son, T. Gregg McKenzie and his fiancée, Becky Werdal, of Decatur; four sisters, Judy B. Cooley (Bug) of Athens, Elizabeth Feezell of Sevierville, and Deborah Bowman and Sandy Mauser, both of Chattanooga; one brother, Larry Bowman; two grandchildren, Megan and Austin McKenzie of Riceville; and two great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be announced in the future. Share a memory of Janet and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens has charge of these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.