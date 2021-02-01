Benny Ray Locke, 66, of Benton passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. He was born in Athens on Oct. 2, 1954, a son of the late Bill Locke and Veda McDaniel Locke. Benny was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Mary Ruth Martin Locke; and one brother-in-law, Jacky Burnett Sr. Benny leaves behind to cherish his memory six sisters, Joyce Atwood, Carolyn Sue Spurling, Ellen Burnett, Susie Hubbard, Pamela Locke and Donna Gail Cross; two brothers, Larry Gene Locke and Billy Wayne Locke; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. at Mountainview Baptist, located on Mountainview Road in Benton, with the Rev. Pete Morgan officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. service time. Share a memory of Benny and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.compan ionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.